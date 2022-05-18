StockNews.com Lowers Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

