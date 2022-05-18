StockNews.com Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $3,253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $5,786,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

