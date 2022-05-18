Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 4,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

STRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $724.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

