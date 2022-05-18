StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 438,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

SRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of StarTek stock remained flat at $$3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 76,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,190. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. StarTek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

