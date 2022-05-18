Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will announce $8.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.65 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.82 billion to $33.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,228. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

