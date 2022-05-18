Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. 1,498,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day moving average is $164.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

