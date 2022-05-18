Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.15. 9,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,444. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

