StableXSwap Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $71.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.87 or 0.99815106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

