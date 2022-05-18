Splinterlands (SPS) Market Capitalization Hits $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00515710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,230.23 or 1.74174375 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

