SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $11.77 on Wednesday, reaching $442.23. 76,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,696. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.27 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.