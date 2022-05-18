SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 135,574 shares.The stock last traded at $74.44 and had previously closed at $75.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.