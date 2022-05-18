SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,878,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $191,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after acquiring an additional 410,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,174. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.