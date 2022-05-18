SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SP Plus by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

