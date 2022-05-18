Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SLNHP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,019. Soluna has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business.

