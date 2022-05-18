Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$44.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

