SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SJM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

SJM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. SJM has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

