Sight Sciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sight Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sight Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 21.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $413.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

