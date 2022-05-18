Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Grows By 33.2%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 39,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VHI stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Valhi has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 2.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.