Short Interest in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Expands By 25.0%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TCVA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 8,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,527. TCV Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in TCV Acquisition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

