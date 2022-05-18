Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Drops By 19.0%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 22,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 177,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,500,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

