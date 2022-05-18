Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Drops By 17.8%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPI Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.