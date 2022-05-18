Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Grows By 29.0%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 3,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

