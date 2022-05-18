Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Drops By 24.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ShiftPixy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 6,098,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 124.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 233.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.