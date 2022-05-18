Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Increases By 25.4%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 110,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 73,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,055. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

