Short Interest in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Drops By 21.8%

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NBN stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 45,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $302.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

