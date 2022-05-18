Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Declines By 19.5%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE MDH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 7,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,358. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. MDH Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ursa Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 577,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.
