Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Drops By 19.1%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 50,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.28.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,871,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,204,206.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 318,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,301 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

