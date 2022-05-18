Short Interest in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Decreases By 18.0%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTC. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 661,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

