Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Rises By 25.0%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.81. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,688. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

