Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Declines By 19.9%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $85.05. 326,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,979. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

