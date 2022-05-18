Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Expands By 25.3%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,841. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.44) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.53) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.