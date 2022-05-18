Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Expands By 25.3%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,841. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.44) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.53) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
