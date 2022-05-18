Short Interest in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Declines By 18.7%

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 2,876,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.