Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in April

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAWLF shares. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of SAWLF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 33,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.75.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

