Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 974,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,498% from the average daily volume of 60,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.19 and a current ratio of 19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

