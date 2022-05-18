Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.55).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($23.41) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,050 ($12.94). 7,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($12.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.50). The firm has a market cap of £195.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,193.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,262.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

