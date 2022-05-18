Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.55).
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($23.41) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,050 ($12.94). 7,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($12.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.50). The firm has a market cap of £195.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,193.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,262.91.
About Secure Trust Bank (Get Rating)
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.