SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.90.
NYSE SEAS opened at $57.56 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.