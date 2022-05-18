SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.90.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SEAS opened at $57.56 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.