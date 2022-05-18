ScPrime Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $22,560.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003705 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,580 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

