Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805,836 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 31.30% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,217,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 143,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

SCHC stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 650,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

