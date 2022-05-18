Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 50.64% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,713,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,627. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.