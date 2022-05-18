Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Down 0.2%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.20 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.29). 405,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,145,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

