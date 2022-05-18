Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Down 0.2%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.20 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.29). 405,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,145,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.
About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.