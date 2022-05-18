Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Buys Shares of 133,720 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,976,000. Okta makes up approximately 2.7% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Okta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 461,566 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,478,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,611. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

