RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRA. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,900 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 7,635.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,148,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,137 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,867 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXRA remained flat at $$9.79 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,661. RXR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

