RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
RPT Realty stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 672,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,389. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.