RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 672,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,389. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.