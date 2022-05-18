Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.56).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,498.50 ($43.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,757.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,384.60. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £46.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.31), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,951,810.90).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

