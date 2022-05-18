Ross Stores (ROST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROST opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $129.14. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,666,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $241,257,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,584,000 after buying an additional 47,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

