Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.03. 5,229,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $386.78 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

