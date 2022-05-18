Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Accenture by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,474,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,801,000 after acquiring an additional 227,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

ACN stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,074. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $274.79 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.94. The stock has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

