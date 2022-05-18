Reviewing Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Windtree Therapeutics and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Immunovant 1 5 4 0 2.30

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,332.15%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 217.57%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 82.13 -$67.64 million ($2.48) -0.23 Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.31) -2.82

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -134.71% -80.04% Immunovant N/A -30.63% -28.83%

Summary

Immunovant beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. It has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

