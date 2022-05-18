ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.95. 3,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,251. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.71.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

