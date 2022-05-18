Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

5/17/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00.

5/6/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $50.00.

5/5/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $65.00.

5/5/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $62.00.

5/5/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $67.00.

5/5/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00.

5/5/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $63.00.

3/31/2022 – eBay is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $88.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 194,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

